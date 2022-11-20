Retired Supreme Court Judge Elyakim Rubinstein, who served as the deputy president of the Supreme Court, the government secretary, and the attorney general, spoke with Galei Tzahal's (IDF Radio) Netanel Semrik and revealed a violent incident of which he was a victim that took place at a synagogue, on the 17th of Tammuz, a Jewish fast day during the summer.

"A well-known individual tried to hit me in a synagogue, says Rubenstein, "I'm not going name names, but it's somebody that's part of the public sector."

The rare interview was filmed on the judges' floor of the Supreme Court building. The retired judge also spoke about his work to stop racism in Israel and discussed the new government and the new laws that are being worked on: "I'm worried."

Regarding the designated Public Security Minister MK Itamar Ben Gvir he says "I can only pray that for our sake, Ben Gvir really changed like he claims he did."