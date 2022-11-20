Around two years ago, the Bnei Akiva Yeshivot and Ulpanot Center submitted a libel claim against the Kan broadcaster, demanding over a million shekels in damages following an article written by its education correspondent, following an investigative report into the Bnei Akiva yeshiva in Givat Shmuel that was aired on August 11, 2020.

Following the court submission, the two sides agreed to submit to arbitration, during which the broadcaster admitted to the truth behind the claims of Bnei Akiva.

Bnei Akiva then agreed to withdraw the court submission, and Kan broadcasting agreed to pay compensation of 36 thousand shekels, and to print a clarification alongside the offending article on Kan 11, stating, "The article above concerns the Bnei Akiva yeshiva of Givat Shmuel and the involvement of the CEO of the Bnei Akiva Yeshivot and Ulpanot Center, Mr. Elhanan Glatt. We hereby clarify that it was not our intention to imply that improper use was made of the funds and assets owned by the yeshiva, and we express our regret at any harm that was caused to the yeshiva or the CEO."

Kan added that it "stands behind the article and clarifies that it is beyond doubt that Bnei Akiva committed infractions related to construction and irregularities in land registration, according to the municipal engineer."