The Government today, (Sunday), approved a proposal by Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Minister of Social Equality Merav Cohen to allocate NIS 3.5 Million for the documentation of Holocaust survivors from all over the world.

“Ten years ago, when I was Finance Minister, I was the driving force behind the decision to increase allowances for Holocaust survivors by millions of shekels", Lapid said, "Now, I’m bringing this full circle in this final cabinet meeting. This year, our government has led multiple efforts to benefit Holocaust survivors and to continue preserving the memory of the Holocaust for future generations. I’m moved and proud that today, we passed this important decision to document the stories of Holocaust survivors from Israel and around the world - a decision which will make a mark for generations to come. I thank Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen for her intensive work on this decision, and on the whole, for the welfare of Holocaust survivors in various fields.”

"I am proud to be a member in the government that approved such an important decision as we have today", Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen: added, "We are at the cutting edge in terms of collecting, researching and documenting the stories of Holocaust survivors living around the world. The average age of the survivors is 86, and in fact we have only a few years left to improve the quality of the lives of the survivors, and secondly to gather as much evidence as possible to be immortalized for the benefit of future generations.

This documentation project comes alongside a series of moves that we have led in the past year to improve the lives of Holocaust survivors living in Israel. We have emphasized increasing income for poor Holocaust survivors from the state budget and resources we have mobilized from countries around the world. I thank Prime Minister Yair Lapid for his personal commitment to this important issue and for the support I received throughout the term in promoting the rights of Holocaust survivors."

As part of the decision, photographic evidence documentation of Holocaust survivors from Israel and the world will be promoted. The collected evidence will go through a digitization process and many resources will be allocated to process the materials into social network formats, with the aim of making the content accessible to the younger generation. Among other things, the contents will also be integrated into the education systems of the partner countries.

The Prime Minister's office explained that the decision comes against the background of Holocaust denial events around the world and in view of the advanced age of Holocaust survivors living today, which requires urgent action on the issue of documenting their testimonies.