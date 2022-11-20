The Knesset Arrangements Committee on Sunday approved the requests of the Otzma Yehudit and Noam parties to split from the Religious Zionism party after the three ran together on the same list during the election for the 25th Knesset.

Noam chairman MK Avi Maoz said during the debate, "We are fulfilling an agreement that was made before the elections, which states that immediately after the elections we will split and we are keeping to our agreements."

MK Yitzhak Wasserlauf of Otzma Yehudit said: "We also agreed [to run in] a technical bloc and wish to split off."

The Noam and Otzma Yehudit parties have functioned independently of the Religious Zionism party since the elections on November 1. Both parties have conducted their own negotiations with Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party o the makeup and priorities of the new government.

The Otzma Yehudit party held its first faction meeting last week together with its new party members, and did not participate in the Religious Zionism faction meeting. Avi Maoz also did not attend the Religious Zionism faction meeting and gave a statement to the media which was separate from Religious Zionism chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich's statement.