As Prime Minister Lapid's cabinet gathered for its last weekly meeting on Sunday morning, outgoing Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked told reporters that she "wishes the new government the best of success."

Shaked added that "the media and parts of the general public should calm down and not get into a panic about either the Override Clause or separation between men and women at cultural events. All the Override Clause is going to do is alter somewhat the form of dialogue between the Knesset and the Courts. We've been trying to pass such a law for years, and I very much hope that now we will succeed."

Shaked added that she supports the demand of Religious Zionism party head MK Bezalel Smotrich, and the haredi parties, to pass a law specifically stating that gender-based separation at public events and in the provision of public services is not discriminatory. "On the question of separation, we're talking about events that are already being held with men and women separate. Haredi women deserve to enjoy cultural events too, and if such a law is passed, it comes not to change anything, but simply to stop attorneys-general from interfering, as has happened in the past. There's no reason to panic," she stressed.

"We did excellent work in the Interior Ministry," Shaked added. "We enacted dozens of reforms for the benefit of citizens - we did the absolute best we could. I don't understand why [members of the incoming government] aren't fighting over the Interior Ministry, the most amazing ministry of all."