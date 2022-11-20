A female soldier who was allegedly attacked by a Jewish man in Hebron on Shabbat has submitted a formal complaint to police against her attacker.

Galei Tzahal reports that the soldier describes in her complaint that she suffered a severe blow to her head, fell to the ground, and was then hit with a stick, before her attacker fled.

Police are still attempting to locate the attacker.

On Sunday morning, Otzma Yehudit party head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir spoke with the injured soldier and offered his support to her and her family. The soldier's father, who is a friend and supporter of Ben-Gvir (both live in the city of Hebron) described how someone who was apparently drunk was behind the attack on his daughter.

Around thirty thousand Jews visited Hebron for Shabbat, and both Ben-Gvir and the soldier's father stressed that virtually all of them love the IDF and respect their efforts.

Ben-Gvir called on Israel Police to arrest the perpetrator and punish him to the full extent of the law. He also decried all attempts to portray tens of thousands of people as criminals.

"We had a wonderful Shabbat of prayer, comradery, song, and faith," Ben-Gvir said. "A drunk also tried to hit me but we must not generalize and portray the Jews of Hebron as anything other than the wonderful people they are, people who love the state, along with all those who came here to rejoice and mark the Shabbat on which we recall the purchase of the Cave of the Patriarchs by Avraham Avinu, the Patriach Abraham."