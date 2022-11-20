Popular American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers announced on Saturday that they canceled their performance in Israel scheduled for 2023, citing "schedule constraints", i24NEWS reported.

The band added that at this stage all tickets would be canceled and all buyers would be credited by the company Ticketmaster.

"We greatly appreciate the understanding and patience of the best audience in the world and look forward to hosting the beloved band in the future in Israel," said the band.

The band was scheduled to perform in Israel in June of 2020, but that concert was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October of 2021, the band announced their 2022 world tour in a post on social media. While Israel was omitted from that list, the Israeli production company shared the announcement on Facebook and added, "We'll see you in 2023". The official page of Red Hot Chili Peppers replied, "See you guys soon!" and added an Israeli flag.

In 2001, the band was supposed to play in Israel, but only two weeks before the scheduled time they decided to cancel due to the security situation at that time.

In 2012, they performed at Yarkon Park.