MK David Bitan (Likud) on Saturday night gave an interview to Channel 12 News in which he criticized the chairman of his party, Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Just as Netanyahu went against me, I can go against him," he warned.

"Me, [Yisrael] Katz and [Dudi] Amsalem will be coordinated. Haim Katz, Miki Zohar and [Yoav] Kisch are also a group. If Bibi wants to behave the way he behaved towards [Gideon] Sa’ar - that is his problem, we will not give up on this matter. The division [of ministries] should be fair," Bitan added. "People are talking against me inside his office, MKs and assistants. I supported him in his most difficult situations."

"I supported Netanyahu from the age of 14. I don't expect things that I know won't happen. I will be active in the Knesset. I believe that I will finish the trial in a good way. There is a court and I believe that I will be acquitted. I will not leave the Likud, I grew up in the Likud,” continued Bitan.

“Likud is not a movement of one person. It has progressed slowly since the establishment of the State of Israel. The Likud is a party that supports its leader regularly, so it seems as if it is a one-man party. Netanyahu was elected and we support him."

Responding to Netanyahu's meetings with Ron Dermer to discuss the latter's appointment as Foreign Minister, Bitan said, "It's not right. There are enough MKs in Likud who deserve [ministerial roles]. The situation is that you go as a party, everyone goes together, each one gives his experience, therefore you need to appoint Knesset members from the Likud. He takes into account that the powers to appoint ministers are his, and it is necessary to appoint ministers from the Likud as well. We need to build the Likud and the government correctly."