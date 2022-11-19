The Likud party has offered Religious Zionism chief MK Bezalel Smotrich the position of Foreign Minister in the next government, if he agrees to forgo the Defense and Finance ministries.

However, Smotrich has refused the offer.

Smotrich has demanded either Defense Ministry or Finance Ministry, but Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is under pressure from the US not to appoint Smotrich Defense Minister, and has already offered the Finance Ministry to Shas chair MK Aryeh Deri, who has has accepted it.

Earlier on Saturday evening, it was reported that Smotrich canceled a trip to New York for the annual Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries' conference in order to continue the coalition negotiations and bring about the establishment of a full right-wing government as quickly as possible.

"Smotrich again appealed to the Likud to hold a continuous debate marathon together with all the partner parties in order to bring about the end of the negotiations and the establishment of a government as soon as possible," the Religious Zionism party stated.