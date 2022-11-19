IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Aviv Kochavi has strongly condemned the attack on an IDF soldier which occurred earlier Saturday.

The attack was perpetrated by an Israeli civilian in the city of Hebron, during the security and escort of worshipers to Othoniel Ben Kenaz’s Tomb.

"This is a very serious event," Kochavi said. "It cannot be that an Israeli civilian will violently attack IDF soldiers who operate to protect and keep civilians safe. This shameful and criminal behavior requires a rapid lawful response."

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid responded, "The attack on a female IDF soldier is a national disgrace. This is an attack on Israel's security. This is an immoral attack against the Israel Defense Forces and against those who protect our lives. This is a serious criminal offense. This evening, I stand by the soldiers of the IDF who are defending our country. We will bring the perpetrators to justice."

Over ten thousand Jews spent Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath) in Hebron and Kiryat Arba this week, commemorating the purchase of the Cave of the Patriarchs (Me'arat Hamachpelah), the story of which was read in this week's Torah portion.

Over Shabbat, Arabs and Jews clashed in Hebron, and some Jewish worshipers were attacked.

Following the end of Shabbat, Religious Zionism's MK Orit Strock said, "We had an uplifting Shabbat of prayer, singing, great joy, and friends. I didn't count how many of them came in and out of our house, for kiddush (the blessing over the wine) and more kiddush, to use the restrooms, and to enjoy drinks and light refreshments and popsicles and to listen to a Torah talk or a Hebron story. And the media? It counts how many people rioted."