The Likud party has sent Religious Zionism chief MK Bezalel Smotrich a new offer, in an attempt to convince him to forgo the Finance and Defense Ministries.

Smotrich has demanded to be appointed either Defense Minister or Finance Minister. The US is pressuring Netanyahu not to grant Smotrich the Defense Ministry, but Netanyahu has already offered the Finance Ministry to Shas chair MK Aryeh Deri, and Deri has accepted the offer.

According to Channel 12 News, the most recent offer, to which Smotrich has not yet responded, includes a "compensation package" which would be his if he agreed to give up on those ministries.

The package includes three portfolios, the most senior of which could be the Justice or Education ministry, or any other ministry which is not Finance or Defense.

In addition, the Likud's offer to Religious Zionism includes the additional position of a minister in the Defense Ministry, which would include responsibilities which Smotrich is demanding in Judea and Samaria, as well as a smaller portfolio.