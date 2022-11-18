A Palestinian-American Activist told Iran’s Press TV that the only effective “political process” is “through resistance.”

“Because of all of the oppression that Palestinians have been under for over 70 years, the only political process that we've ever seen be effective is through resistance and we've seen the resistance lead us you know through the Intifada and get us even a seat at the table to begin with,” activist Nerdeen Kiswani told Press TV host former British MP Chris Williamson in a November 5 interview.

“We don't have any elected leadership that truly represents our desire for right of return and full liberation of Palestinian land from ‘the River To The Sea’ except for political parties that are considered by the US and Israel to be quote unquote terrorist groups.”

Kiswani described terrorist groups such as the Lion’s Den and the Jenin Brigades as a “form of protection for the Palestinian people.”

“When the Palestinian Authority doesn't protect us because they are collaborating with with the Zionist entity… Palestinians are taking matters into their own hands… it's emerged as a form of protection for the people of those cities but also as a form of resistance and not just self-defense, actively resisting the occupation every day. I think that this is going to be continuous until all of Palestine is free,” Kiswani said.

“We should never try to make our movement palatable for Western consumption, just for that sake. We should never undermine the role of the resistance or hyper focus on you know this human rights discourse that just places us as passive victims, because we are not that, we are fighters, we are resisting. That's something that's beautiful and that should be celebrated by people in the West," she added.