Videos coming out of Iran reportedly show the ancestral home of the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini being torched by protesters.

The videos posted to social media contain footage of a crowd cheering as a fire spreads through a building, allegedly in Khomeini's birthplace of Khomein, located south of Tehran.

The location featured in the videos matches archival images of the late Iranian leader’s birthplace, Reuters confirmed. However, the wire service could not verify when the videos were taken.

The activist organization 1500Tasvir said that the fire occurred on Thursday evening.

But Iran’s Tasnim news agency denied the reports, instead stating that a small group appeared outside the house. Tasnim called reports of a fire “a lie.”

"The doors of the house of the late founder of the great revolution are open to the public," they wrote, referring to Khomeini’s birth place having been converted into a museum.

Khomeini died in 1989, 10 years after taking power in the Islamic Revolution.