Denmark’s Queen Margrethe visited the Danish Jewish Museum and the Copenhagen Synagogue this week to celebrate 400 years of a Jewish presence in the country, according to Royal Central.

The year 2022 is the 400th anniversary of Danish King Christian IV officially inviting Jews to settle in Denmark in 1622.

The Queen visited the museum’s new touring exhibition featuring 400 years of Danish Jewish history that will travel to seven cities across the country. She also took in the museum’s other exhibits.

Queen Margrethe later appeared at a celebratory event at Copenhagen Synagogue in honor of the occasion. At the service she met with Henri Goldstein, the head of the Danish Jewish community.

The vent included speeches and musical performances of Jewish songs in Hebrew, Ladino and Yiddish.

In 2004, Queen Margrethe helped inaugurate the museum, which currently consists of three Jewish exhibitions.

