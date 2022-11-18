Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir on Friday spoke with Prime Minister-designate MK Benjamin Netanyahu, begging him to agree to MK Bezalel Smotrich's (Religious Zionism) coalition demands.

Smotrich has demanded to be appointed either Defense Minister or Finance Minister. The US is pressuring Netanyahu not to grant Smotrich the Defense Ministry, but Netanyahu has already offered the Finance Ministry to Shas chair MK Aryeh Deri, and Deri has accepted the offer.

According to Ben-Gvir, Smotrich's demand for the Defense Ministry is a legitimate demand, and will allow the full implementation of a right-wing government's policies, including the founding of new towns in Judea and Samaria, a cessation of the eviction of Jews from new settlements, the approval of thousands of housing units, and an end to illegal Arab construction in Area C of Judea and Samaria.

The Otzma Yehudit party said that in accordance with the agreement signed prior to the elections, and as a technical process aimed at allowing the parties' independent existence, a statement will be submitted to the Knesset Committee that the two parties are separate.

Ben-Gvir added that the technical bloc between himself and Smotrich is still in existence, but called on all sides to "sit in a closed room with all of the parties and to find a quick solution to form a full and proper right-wing government, as soon as possible."