The bikers, from the Sharon Cyclist group, arrived along with volunteer bikers (on tandem bikes) to assist them make their way through the Gush paths. The ride was the initiative of Uri Besha, who founded the group under the auspices of the Center for Guide Dogs for the Blind, who believes that all people, including those who are visually impaired, can offer immense contributions to society.

Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Ne'eman welcomed the initiative, saying: "We were happy to host such an important and exciting project together in conjunction with the Sharon riding group led by Uri Besha."

"We were glad to provide them with an unforgettable riding experience through the Path of the Patriarchs. Thank you to our Tourism Division for taking the reins on this project."

Gush Etzion Tourism Division head David Rodman added: "It is always a pleasure to host riders who visit Gush Etzion and take in the beautiful landscape. This particular group was exceptionally moving – with Israel at its best on display."