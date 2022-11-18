Parashat Chayei Sarah

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon

Written by: Nir Shaul

Question

What is the significance of burial in Eretz Yisrael from an individual and national perspective?



Answers

1. A person prefers to be buried in a place that belongs to him, so burial in the Land is a statement that it belongs to the people of Israel.

2. The Land of Israel is holy. When a person is buried in the Land, his body crumbles into dust and becomes sanctified.

Presented By: Avrum Leeder

Written by: Tsvi Levy

The Mitzvah of Bikurim is bringing the first fruit to the Beit Hamikdash.



Question:

What is the significance of Bikurim?

In the Mishna, according to Rav Yosi HaGlili, the fruits must come from the “Land flowing with chalav and honey”.

Why?



Answer

The mitzva of bikurim applies specifically in the place most conducive to expressing appreciation for God's goodness. “Land flowing milk and honey” is the designation of God's giving of the Land for Am Yisrael.

