What makes a place holy?

Perhaps being the place of the burial of the father of monotheism, and the final resting place of the six patriarchs and matriarchs, plus Adam and Eve, and four thousand years of uninterrupted veneration and worship of the One True G-d at the site?

Or perhaps simply the chills you feel when you stand at the Machpelah cave in Hevron which Avraham avinu purchased long ago?