Soldiers with the sack of drugs

On Thursday night, IDF soldiers spotted a number of suspects attempting to smuggle drugs from Egypt into Israeli territory. ‏

IDF soldiers were dispatched to the scene and thwarted the smuggling attempt. The soldiers confiscated a sack containing 20 kg of drugs, estimated at approximately 800,000 NIS. ‏

The drugs were transferred to the Israel Police for further processing.

Earlier this week, on Saturday night and during the early hours of Sunday morning, IDF soldiers thwarted a drug-smuggling attempt estimated at 1.2 million shekels.

Soldiers patrolling the border area between Israel and Egypt spotted a number of suspects attempting to smuggle drugs into Israel from Egypt. Additional forces were dispatched to the scene, and soldiers succeeded in seizing a sack found to contain around 30 kilograms (almost 70 pounds) of drugs.

The contraband was transferred to Israel Police for further processing.