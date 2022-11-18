On Thursday night, IDF soldiers spotted a number of suspects attempting to smuggle drugs from Egypt into Israeli territory.
IDF soldiers were dispatched to the scene and thwarted the smuggling attempt. The soldiers confiscated a sack containing 20 kg of drugs, estimated at approximately 800,000 NIS.
The drugs were transferred to the Israel Police for further processing.
Earlier this week, on Saturday night and during the early hours of Sunday morning, IDF soldiers thwarted a drug-smuggling attempt estimated at 1.2 million shekels.
Soldiers patrolling the border area between Israel and Egypt spotted a number of suspects attempting to smuggle drugs into Israel from Egypt. Additional forces were dispatched to the scene, and soldiers succeeded in seizing a sack found to contain around 30 kilograms (almost 70 pounds) of drugs.
The contraband was transferred to Israel Police for further processing.