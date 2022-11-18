Hungarian President Katalin Novák came with her delegation to the Western Wall for the second time as part of her visit to Jerusalem and the Old City.

On Thursday, Novák met with Prime Minister-designate MK Benjamin Netanyahu.

The President was greeted by the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, who explained the Jewish nation's profound connection with its capital and the meaning of King David's prayer in Psalms, "Request the welfare of Jerusalem."

Rabbi Rabinowitz blessed the President for coming to Jerusalem and for the connection of her country with Israel.

President Novák wrote in the Western Wall guestbook: "May our prayers be listened to and may more people understand that in G-d we are united, that our common father brings us closer to each other. [May] the Israeli-Hungarian friendship [be] long-lasting!"