A Palestinian Authority Arab armed with a knife was arrested Friday morning on suspicion that he had attempted to carry out a stabbing attack.

The arrest took place at the Elias Junction, near the gas station at the entrance to Kiryat Arba.

IDF forces fired towards the terrorist, and he was neutralized and then arrested by the forces.

No one was injured in the attempted stabbing.

The suspect has been taken for questioning.

According to the IDF, no stabbing was carried out, and the Arab was arrested without shots being fired.