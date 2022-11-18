This week we read about Avraham (Abraham) sending his servant Eliezer to go find a wife for Yitzchak (Isaac), because he doesn't approve of the women who lived there in Canaan near them.

You really have to ask: What's the story here? Why does Avraham care so much about getting Yitzchak a wife from where he was born? It's not like the people there are better!! Avraham was the only G-d worshiper, everyone else were idol worshipers. Plus, we know his family - Lavan and Be'tu'el were big liars!

So what's the deal?? He can't find any good wife for Yitzchak, there, where they live?!