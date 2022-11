Avraham’s purchase of the Machpelah Cave for a burial site for Sara is the first of three land purchases in Israel recorded in Torah, followed by Yaakov's purchase of land in Shechem, where Yosef is buried, and David's purchase of a threshing floor on Mount Moriah, where the Holy Temple stood.

The Jews of Ethiopia have returned to Israel, ending a 2,700-year-old exile, and brought with them the holiday of Sigd.