Renowned Russian-Israeli journalist and political activist, Avigdor Eskin, who played a major role in anti-government protests following the singing of the Oslo Accords, calls allegations claiming that the Shabak (Israel's internal security service) planted agents who brought about PM Itzhak Rabin's 1995 assassination within right-wing circles "inconceivable."

"Rabin was in charge of the Shabak so how could he have ordered [his own] assassination?," asks Eskin and adds: "Questions remain about the murder just like any other murder case."

"There was no incitement whatsoever on behalf of the Right," he continues. "The settlers...were attacked, parts of the Land were torn away by the Oslo Agreements, people were murdered by terrorists who were brought in by Rabin's government and armed with [more than] 40,000 rifles. The prime minister, himself, made one derogatory statement after another [aimed at hurting the settlers]. It was absolutely unbearable and people protested but these were acts of defense," points out Eskin.

"We wanted to stop the terror - not take the land, homes, or gay clubs of people in Tel Aviv. We were defending ourselves and the Land of Israel."

Eskin accuses the Shabak of, "used dirty tactics such as taking advantage of local women by [giving them away] to men whom they used as agents." "The Shabak did many [bad] things but we can't be silly enough to believe that they received orders from Rabin, who was essentially in control of the organization, to kill Rabin."

Asked whether Otzma Yehudit chief and projected minister in Netanyahu's new government, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir is the "improved version of Rabbi Kahane," Eskin says that today's issues require different measures from the ones used to "free Soviet Jewry" 40 years ago. "I hope he will carry on in Rabbi Kahane's spirit, with his self-sacrifice, love for the Jewish people and Land of Israel," he says.