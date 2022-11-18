This week’s Torah portion of Chayei Sarah opens with the death of the matriarch Sarah, and a detailed accounting of the painstaking arrangements that Abraham made for her burial.

What does Torah teach about death, and what happens to the soul when we leave this world?

This week’s eye-opening Jerusalem Lights podcast looks at one of the greatest challenges we face as mortal beings: reconciling with the end of life.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss Torah traditions and teachings emphasizing that death is not the end at all, but a new stage for the eternal soul, the spark of God we have been entrusted with.