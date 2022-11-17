Italian anti-terror police arrested four neo-Nazis after an investigation launched by prosecutors in Naples.

The four suspects are members of neo-Nazi group Order of Hagal that espouses white supremacist and Holocaust denial ideology, ANSA reported.

According to authorities, they were plotting to implement “violent action” against Italian citizens and the police.

Investigators conducted at least 30 searches of homes and computers. Other suspected neo-Nazis may be entered into a registry once the searches are complete, police said.

Police used the investigation “to collect numerous propaganda material, bullets, soft air weapons, tactical clothing and other important circumstantial elements that supported the investigative thesis.”