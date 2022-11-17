The first photographs from the Iranian drone attack on an oil tanker were published by CNN Thursday.

In the photographs, damage can be seen to the bow of the ship, along with a hole in the hull of the Liberian flagged, Singaporean-owned and Israeli-affiliated vessel, the Pacific Zircon.

On Wednesday, Israeli and American officials accused Iran of carrying out the drone attack, saying that a HESA Shahed 136 Iranian-made suicide bomber drone was used.

Israeli officials denied that the tanker which was attacked by an Iranian-drone off the coast of Oman Wednesday is owned by an Israeli company and was not attacked due to a connection to Israel.

The vessel, the 'Pacific Zircon,' was reportedly owned by Israeli businessman Idan Ofer, and sailed under the Liberian flag. However, the officials said that the Israeli connection to the vessel is very small and the attack is not related directly to Iran's conflict with Israel.