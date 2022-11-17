US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides visited the community of Kiryat Netafim in Samaria Thursday to pay a condolence visit to the family of Tamir Avichai, who was murdered in a terrorist stabbing attack in the Ariel industrial zone on Tuesday.

"I am greatly saddened," Nides told the Avichai family during his visit, "there is nothing I can say that can fully express my pain. I came here to identify with your pain. I want to offer my condolences."

"I visited the homes of the families of the two other victims murdered in the attack, and I feel it is right for me to come here too. I wanted to come and pay respect to this family, and to offer my condolences. I think that is the right thing to do, coming here. I am heartbroken."

This is Ambassador Nides' first visit to an Israeli community in Judea and Samaria since taking office. The Ambassador had previously stated that he would not visit any settlement, including in an interview with Israel National News Wednesday.

“If your goal is to educate me, come educate me,” Nides said Wednesday, adding he is not interested in visiting communities in Judea and Samara “for the sake of symbolism.”