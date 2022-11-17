During his Gulf tour on 4-5 December 2022, Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and then will travel to Abu Dhabi, where he will attend President Mohammed bin Zayed's Abu Dhabi Space Debate.

The President will depart from Israel on Sunday, 4 December 2022, for a State Visit to Bahrain at the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. The President will visit the capital, Manama, where he will meet with the King, government officials, and Jewish community members, and will visit the Bahrain Economic Development Board with Israeli business representatives.

President Isaac Herzog will be the first Israeli head of state to visit Bahrain.

The following day, Monday, 5 December, the President will travel to the United Arab Emirates, where he will attend the Abu Dhabi Space Debate and meet with UAE President HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This will be their fourth meeting since the President entered office.

During the visit, the leaders will discuss strengthening Israel-UAE relations, the importance of peace, and the expansion of bilateral cooperation.