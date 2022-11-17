The Israeli and Jordanian governments on Thursday signed an agreement to cooperate on environmental matters.

According to the agreement signed by outgoing Israeli Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) and Jordanian Water Minister Mohammad Al Najja, the two countries will work together to manage the effects of the climate crisis, and to rehabilitate the Jordan River.

The agreement was signed during the Climate Conference, which is currently ongoing in Egypt.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel joined the US-led zero emissions initiative, which aims to reach net zero government emissions by 2050.

Last week, Israel's President Isaac Herzog inaugurated the country's first-ever pavilion at a COP conference. The pavilion presents technologies and capabilities in the fields of water, agriculture, weather, renewable energy, forest protection, and more.