Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.

During the call, which lasted 12 minutes, Netanyahu expressed his condolences on the murder of Turkish citizens in Sunday's terror attack in Istanbul and offered Israel's help in combating terror.

Erdogan thanked the Prime Minister-designate and expressed his condolences on the Israelis who were killed this week in the terror attack in Samaria.

President Erdogan again congratulated Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu on his election victory. The two leaders concluded that they will cooperate in starting a new age in Israeli-Turkish relations.

In addition, Erdogan and Netanyahu discussed ways to strengthen the economic and political ties between the two nations.

Earlier on Thursday Netanyahu met with Hungarian President Katalin Novak in Jerusalem.