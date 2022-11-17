Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) and representatives of the Finance Ministry's Accountant General attended a celebratory event run by the leaders of the "Net-Zero Coalition" at the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Change Conference. The event was also attended by the US special presidential envoy for climate, John Kerry.

At the event, Israel joined the initiative and will work to build a program to reach net zero government emissions by 2050.

Governments are considered the largest employers in the economy and as a result become major automotive and real estate consumers, in addition to purchasing large amounts of goods and services. Therefore they "contribute" a great amount to the emission of greenhouse gasses.

The American initiative calls on governments to serve as an example and lead the economy in reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

The initiative directs that by the next climate conference, COP28, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates, the nations develop and publish a road map that shows the path to net zero emissions, which will include intermediate goals that are unique for each nation.

At the end of the event, the representatives called on other countries to join the Net Zero Coalition and share the knowledge and experience in minimizing emissions and fighting climate change that was gained so far.

"Today the Israeli government is joining the list of governments that are dedicated to being an example and leading the market to the goal of zero emissions by 2050. The fight against the climate crisis requires all of us to work, and the government is worthy of serving as an example and is dedicated to working to minimize the emissions from its work. We praise this initiative and together with the Finance Ministry's Accountant General, we are getting ready to create a plan to execute it in the best way possible," stated Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg.