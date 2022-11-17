The annual event on behalf of the Association of Friends of the Children's Home was held this year for the first time in the absence of the late Mrs. Hana Melamed, the chairwoman of the Children's Home association who passed away in the last few weeks.

The event’s theme was, “Our Weddings,” meaning the weddings of the graduates who broke the cycle of distress. Hundreds of people joined he event, expressing a vote of complete trust in those who do the work of parenting and who are there for the children and adults even after they have left for independent lives. The strength they brought with them will allow such a special activity to continue to flourish in the coming year as well.

All the service providers were volunteers: Zeev Isaac provided the beautiful Hangar 11 space; Mezel Tela catered the gourmet dishes; Chris Designs orchestrated the spectacular design; and beloved Israeli singer and composer Ivri Lider, along with his team of musicians, swept the audience into an unforgettable and energetic performance.

Children’s Home graduate Shani and her husband Matan were the event’s hosts. The night opened with a moving song by the Children's Home Choir. After several speeches, including a speech by the chairwoman of the event, Mrs. Belha Podhortzer, a special video was shown, which told the life story and weddings of four graduates –– a representative sample of 92 graduates, whom the children's home has supported every step of the way.

During the event, a certificate of appreciation was awarded to Liora Minka, the chairwoman of Emunah Israel, who is retiring from her position after many years of contributing to the lives of the children of Beit Elazraki.

Yehuda Cohen, director of the Children's Home, spoke about his vision of parenthood that has no expiration date, about the chain of human support that is required, and about the light that weddings spread.