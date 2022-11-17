Following reports that negotiations between Likud and the Otzma Yehudit party are nearing their close, Kan Reshet Bet reported Thursday morning on the disagreements between the two parties which have not yet been resolved.

According to Kan Reshet Bet, among the issues still under discussion is a disagreement regarding Otzma Yehudit's demand to legislate the death penalty for terrorists, including those terrorists with Israeli citizenship and regardless of where in Israel the terror attack occurred.

At this stage, Likud chief MK Benjamin Netanyahu opposes such a demand, and does not intend to advance it during this government, due to international considerations.

Among the compromises suggested is one which would allow MKs to vote with their conscience on such a law, instead of according to their parties' positions and coalition discipline.

In such a case, Otzma Yehudit chief MK Itamar Ben-Gvir would work to garner a majority of MKs to pass the law, even without the cooperation of the rest of the coalition partners.