Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared to take a shot at former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, writing on Twitter said the GOP needs a leader who doesn’t claim “victimhood”.

“We need more seriousness, less noise, and leaders who are looking forward, not staring in the rearview mirror claiming victimhood,” Pompeo wrote.

While Pompeo did not mention Trump by name, his comments came hours after Trump’s speech at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, in which he officially announced that he would seek the Republican Party’s nomination for President in the 2024 election.

“I’m a victim, I will tell you. I’m a victim,” Trump said in that speech.

Pompeo’s name has been floated as a potential candidate for President in 2024, but he has not made any announcement in that regard.

Asked in a September interview with Israel National News whether he would run for President in 2024, the former Secretary of State replied, “Not much has changed. We’re still trying to figure our way through this. We’re probably six months closer than when we last spoke. Come the first of the year or the beginning of the next, Susan and I will have to make a decision. I’m just praying that America gets the right next leader.”

Trump recently said he would find it “very disloyal” if former Vice President Mike Pence or other members of his former Cabinet sought the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.

“Many of them have said they would never run if I run, so we’ll see if that turns out to be true,” Trump told Fox News personality Brian Kilmeade in an interview. “I think it would be very disloyal if they did, but that’s OK, too.”

In addition to Pence and Pompeo, several other high-profile Republicans such as former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley are also reportedly considering a bid for the White House.

Trump’s biggest challenger for the Republican nomination is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to seek the nomination after his overwhelming victory in his re-election bid last week.

Trump recently warned DeSantis against running for president in 2024, saying, “I don’t know if he is running. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly.”

“I think he would be making a mistake. I think the base would not like it. I don’t think it would be good for the party,” added Trump.