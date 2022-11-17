New footage released on Wednesday shows the terrorist who carried out the deadly attack near Ariel on Tuesday, killing three Israelis and wounding three others.

The dashcam footage shows the terrorist getting out of a stolen vehicle on Highway 5, stabbing one of the citizens he encountered in his path and continuing to look for other victims, until he is eliminated.

The terrorist was eliminated by a civilian and two IDF soldiers 16 minutes after the start of the attack, during which the terrorist went on a rampage and tried to harm as many Israelis as possible who stood in his path.

Meanwhile, following a security situation assessment conducted by the Chief of Staff, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced on Wednesday evening that hundreds of entry, work and residence permits in Israel will be denied to the family members of the terrorist who carried out Tuesday’s attack near Ariel.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the decision, in continuation of the policy used in the past year when the entry into Israel of approximately 3,000 relatives of Palestinian Arab terrorists who carried out terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens and the security forces was prevented.

The denial of the permits will financially harm the terrorist's entire environment, including distant circles, in order to prevent other terrorists from being motivated to carry out attacks.