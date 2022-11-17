Former US Vice President Mike Pence responded on Wednesday to former President Donald Trump’s official announcement that he would seek re-election in 2024.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Pence was asked if he watched Trump’s announcement.

“I had a speech at the Lincoln Center here in New York City, but I caught clips of it and the President has every right to stand for election again, but I really do believe, as I’ve travelled around this country over the last two years, that, in the wake of the failed policies of the Biden administration, the American people long to go back to the successful policies of the Trump-Pence administration,” he replied.

At the same time, added Pence, “I have a genuine sense that the American people are looking for new leadership that could unite our country around our highest ideas.”

The former Vice President was once again critical of Trump’s comments before the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“I believe that everyone who rioted at the Capitol needs to be held in the strictest account of the law. I said it that day and it continues to be my position,” he stated.

“I do believe that when I saw that tweet [by Trump] come across, that criticized me directly at a time that a riot was raging at the Capitol hallways, that the President's words were reckless, and they endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol building. But quite frankly, I didn’t have time for it. The President had decided to be a part of the problem. I was determined to be a part of the solution.”

Pence’s name has been floated as a potential candidate for the Republican presidential nomination but he has yet to announce a run.