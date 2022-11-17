Former US Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday he would not testify before the House of Representatives panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, saying Congress "has no right to my testimony."

In an interview with CBS News, as quoted by Reuters, Pence said it would establish a "terrible precedent for the Congress to summon a vice president of the United States to speak about deliberations that took place at the White House."

Pence has written about the events of January 6, 2021, in a book released on Tuesday, and several of his former staffers have provided testimony to the committee.

He told CBS News, however, he would not cooperate voluntarily.

"I'm closing the door on that," stated Pence.

In recent months the committee has interviewed a number of former Trump administration Cabinet officials, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as well as Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The panel also subpoenaed Trump himself, but he failed to comply with the subpoena, which ordered him to submit documents by November 4 and to appear for deposition testimony beginning on or about November 14.

Last week, Trump filed a lawsuit challenging the committee’s subpoena, saying he has "absolute immunity" and will not testify.