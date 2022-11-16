The Yesh Atid faction submitted the first seventeen bills for the 25th Knesset to the Knesset Secretariat this evening (Wednesday). The bills pertain to the party's promises to its voters.

Among other things, a law was submitted to limit the term of prime minister to eight years, another law detailing compulsory core studies in educational institutions, a law on unemployment benefits for the self-employed, a law on equalization of civic burdens, a law allowing civil marriage and a law on linking disability allowances to the minimum wage.

The chairman of the faction, MK Boaz Toporovski, said, “Yesh Atid will continue to fight for its values, will work through parliamentary channels and, in every possible way, will promote actions that will benefit the citizens of the country. The laws that we submitted today are a direct continuation of the achievements of the change government that began to repair the long-standing violations and neglect under Netanyahu's rule.''

Toporovsky added that "Even from the opposition, we will never give up on our country, on its liberal, Jewish and democratic values, ​​and we will not allow the future of our children to be endangered. We will fight united, in the Knesset and outside of it, until we replace the extremist government with the government of change."