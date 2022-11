At least 11 people are in critical condition after a group of sheriff recruits were run over by a car in Whittier, California Wednesday, NBC Los Angeles reported.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits were engaged in a training exercise when they were struck by an SUV at about 6:30 AM local time.

The SUV reportedly crashed. The condition of the driver is unknown.

It is unknown whether the incident was deliberate or an accident.