The US Treasury Department announced new sanctions on Tuesday on Iranian firms manufacturing and transferring drones to Russia.

Multiple Iranian aviation companies and two individuals will be placed under the sanctions, CNN reported.

The two individuals are Abbas Djuma and Tigran Khristoforovich Srabionov, who negotiated the Russian paramilitary organization Wagner Group’s “acquisition of UAVs from Iran,” the Treasury said.

“As we have demonstrated repeatedly, the United States is determined to sanction people and companies, no matter where they are located, that support Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

“Today’s action exposes and holds accountable companies and individuals that have enabled Russia’s use of Iranian-built UAVs to brutalize Ukrainian civilians. This is part of our larger effort to disrupt Russia’s war effort and deny the equipment it needs through sanctions and export controls.”

Iran had long denied shipping drones to Russia for use in Ukraine. But earlier in the month, the Iranian regime admitted to providing drones to Russia before the war began.

In October, the US government placed sanctions on an Iranian transport firm for its involvement in sending the drones to Russia.

Russia recently stepped up its use of drones, conducted multiple drone attacks against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, much of it far from the war’s combat areas.