The construction of the newly-opened center was made possible with the significant support of the Polinsky-Rivkin family of the United States and raised by the Jerusalem Foundation. The late Abraham B. Polinsky emigrated from Russia to the United States and began his own journey as a youth working in the streets, eventually becoming extraordinarily successful in business despite a lack of formal education.

After meeting then-Mayor of Jerusalem and Jerusalem Foundation founder, the late Teddy Kollek, in the early 1980s, the two formed a special bond and Polinsky promised Kollek that he would help him build a better future for Jerusalem’s children and youth. Polinsky sought to provide youth with the opportunity to complete their formal education, earn high school matriculation certificates, and acquire a profession - the same ticket into the workforce that he himself was lacking. The Polinsky-Rivkin family has continually kept the promise of their grandfather in assisting Jerusalem’s youth.

Participating in the opening ceremony was Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Elisha Peleg; Jerusalem Foundation President Shai Doron; Jerusalem Foundation Director General Imri Ben Ami; Adam Rivkin, great-grandson of Avraham Polinsky; and Helena Galper, representing the family and donors.