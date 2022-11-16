US officials said this morning (Wednesday) that initial findings indicate that the missile that killed two people in Poland last night, was fired by Ukrainian forces trying to intercept Russian missiles.

Earlier, US President Biden said that according to preliminary findings, the missile was apparently not fired from Russian territory.

The explosion followed a Russian missile barrage targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which Ukrainian sources said was the heaviest since the onset of the war nearly nine months ago.

Biden made the comments after world leaders convening at the G20 conference in Bali held an emergency meeting following the blast in the Przewodow village of eastern Poland about six kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Media reported that the strike hit a grain-drying facility.

On Tuesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda said Poland had no conclusive evidence showing who fired the missile.

"We do not have any conclusive evidence at the moment as to who launched this missile...it was most likely a Russian-made missile, but this is all still under investigation at the moment," Duda told reporters, adding that it was very likely that Poland would request consultations under Article 4 of the NATO military alliance following the blast.

A government spokesman had said earlier that Poland is putting some military units on heightened alert after in wake of the explosion.

"There has been a decision to raise the state of readiness of some combat units and other uniformed services," spokesman Piotr Muller told reporters after an emergency national security council meeting in Warsaw.