A distinguished scholar from Afghanistan – Mariam Ahmady – has left her home country of Afghanistan and found refuge as a new professor at Stern College for Women at Yeshiva University. Professor Ahmady was a long-time psychology professor at Kabul University before accepting this position at YU.

Having arrived in New York in early November after an arduous departure from Afghanistan, Professor Ahmady will be teaching classes at Stern College for Women as a Visiting Professor. Her expertise includes special needs, addiction, adolescent psychology, and educational psychology.

“We are honored and delighted to welcome Professor Ahmady to Yeshiva University,” said Dr. Selma Botman, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Yeshiva University. “She is a scholar and a talented educator, and we are eager for our students and faculty to get to know her and to benefit from her deep knowledge and expertise.”

Professor Ahmady was Chair of the Counseling Psychology Department, Psychology and Educational Sciences at Kabul University. In addition, she worked with USAID on a number of projects, presented at numerous international conferences and published the results of her research.

Her teaching fellowship at YU has been generously funded by private donors who choose to remain anonymous.