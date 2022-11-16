Hundreds of residents from towns in Judea and Samaria on Tuesday night went out to demonstrate at dozens of central intersections, in protest of the murderous attack that took place near Ariel in which three Jews were murdered.

Among the protesters were three of the children of the newly sworn in MK Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit).

They initiated a demonstration at the intersection close to Shavei Shomron leading to the city of Shechem (Nablus) and, together with dozens of other residents of the town, protested against the lawlessness.

The children were praised by their mother, who wrote on her Twitter account that she was "proud of my children who were not ready to sit at home while the blood of our brothers was spilled like water, and went out to demonstrate this evening at the Shavei Shomron intersection in protest of the security lawlessness."

MK Son Har-Melech added, "I am finishing a long day in the Knesset, but despite the swearing in of the Knesset and the excitement, the joy is not complete. When Jews are murdered, we cannot sit idly by, and we must stop our routine and fight for these to be the last victims."