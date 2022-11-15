A Russia missile landed in Poland on Tuesday, killing two people, according to a US intelligence official.

The Russia missile was the first to cross into NATO member territory, the Associated Press reported.

A spokesperson for the Polish government did not confirm that the missile was fired into Polish territory but added that leaders were holding an emergency meeting to discuss a “criss situation.”

Two people were reportedly killed on Tuesday afternoon after the missile hit an area in Przewodow, near the Polish border with Ukraine.