This evening (Tuesday), the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi, arrived at the scene of this morning’s stabbing attack near the Ariel Industrial Zone.



The Chief of the General Staff held a debrief at the area of the incident together with the Commanding Officer of the Central Command, MG Yehuda Fuchs, the Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division, BG Avi Bluth, and the Commanding Officer of the Ephraim Brigade, COL Mordi Weiss.



The Chief of the General Staff expressed his condolences for the murdered and injured victims of the attack and conveyed his appreciation for the soldiers who neutralized the terrorist.



Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi said: “Today’s shooting attack was severe and murderous, and should have ended differently. We will debrief and draw lessons. I offer my condolences to the families of the murdered and a quick recovery to the injured. Those who neutralized the terrorist were young soldiers who strived for contact and acted calmly in order to bring an end to the murderous killing spree. The IDF will continue Operation “Break the Wave” for as long as necessary and will operate anywhere and at any time, in order to fulfill its mission and maintain the sense of security of the residents living in Israel every day.”