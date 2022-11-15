The third victim of Tuesday's deadly terrorist stabbing attack in Ariel has been named as Motti Ashkenazi, a resident of Yavne.

Ashkenazi, 59, leaves behind a wife, three children, and two grandchildren. He worked for the Amisragas gas company as a supplier to the Samaria region.

His family said that "Motti was a loving person full of joy for life, an exemplary husband and a family man with a huge soul who always loved to help everyone. He loved life and used every moment to wrap his family in warmth and love. This is a great loss for all of us and everyone who knew him."

The Yavne municipality said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we learned today of the death of the city's resident, the late Motti (Mordechai) Ashkenazi, who was murdered in cold blood by a despicable terrorist in an attack in the industrial area of ​​Ariel. We share in the family's grief and stand by them in whatever they may need. On behalf of the residents of the city, we all support them in this difficult time."

Earlier, Michael Ledigin, 36, was identified as the second victim of the attack in Ariel.

Ledigin, a resident of Bat Yam, made Aliyah to Israel with his family five years ago. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid eulogized him, "My heart is broken, the late Michael Ledigin who immigrated to Israel out of Zionism was murdered today in the shocking attack in Ariel. I wish to send condolences on behalf of the Government of Israel and the people of Israel to his family and friends. May his memory be for a blessing."

Tamir Avichai, age 50, was identified as the first victim of the terrorist attack.

Avichai, a resident of Kiryat Netafim, is a father of six children. He was killed in the combined ramming-stabbing attack in the Ariel Industrial Zone in Samaria.

Kiryat Netafim chairman, Avi Baruch, said, "Tamir was an inseparable part of the Kiryat Netafim community, and the entire town is mourning and hurting. We embrace the entire family at this difficult hour, and we are at their side for whatever is needed."

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, who knew Avichai personally, said, "This is a difficult moment for us all. Three murdered and three injured. We embrace the family and the town of Kiryat Netafim at this difficult hour."

"Tamir was a person who was always smiling, his entire being was full of good and a desire to help other people. He was a man of kindness, a Zionist in all his limbs. Every time I met him, he would greet me first, with his broad smile. All who knew him loved him. The bright and happy flower has been taken from us, by the intentional hand of barbarians."