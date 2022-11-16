Danny Danon, who returned to the Knesset on Tuesday and was sworn in as an MK on behalf of the Likud, spoke to Israel National News and commented on the murderous terrorist attack near Ariel, in which three Jews were murdered.

“A terrible, terrible attack in Israel. It’s a wave of terror, and today we wanted to celebrate here in the Knesset, but unfortunately we are following what happened in Ariel. We can tell the people of Israel: We will change what’s happening now on the ground. When we are back in power, in a few days or weeks, we will change the reality in Judea and Samaria and we will fight terrorism,” he said.

On the FBI investigation into the death of Shireen Abu Aqleh, the Al Jazeera journalist who was shot and killed while covering a firefight between IDF soldiers and terrorists in Jenin, Danon said, “This is unacceptable. No one, no one – including our friends from the US – will investigate our soldiers, our officers. We will support them, and it’s a dangerous precedent. I think the new government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu, will convince the administration in Washington to pull back from this ridiculous idea.”

He was also asked about the messages coming from Washington about who should be a minister in the new government, with particular reservations about Itamar Ben Gvir possibly being appointed a minister.

“We respect the democracy in the US, and we ask our friends to respect our democracy. We are a parliamentarian system and we will have a very good government,” replied Danon.

On his goal of being appointed Knesset Speaker, he said, “I think I bring a lot of experience to this position and hopefully I will get elected to this position soon.”