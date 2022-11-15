President Isaac Herzog called for national unity and a calmer national discourse in his address to the newly sworn-in 25th Knesset Tuesday.

The President began his remarks by speaking about the deadly terrorist stabbing attack in which three people were murdered in Ariel Tuesday morning, calling it "an attack that wounds the heart and shakes the soul, in which a despicable terrorist attacked innocent people, whose only sin was that they wanted to live a peaceful life in their country - our country. In the Land of Israel. Israel will continue to stand resolutely and firmly - anywhere and at any time - against acts of terrorism and hatred that raise their heads and threaten us. On behalf of the people of Israel as a whole, I share in the deep sorrow of the families of the murdered, and of the city of Ariel, and offer a prayer for the recovery of the wounded."

"To all the enemies of Israel and our enemies, including those who are responsible for this terrible attack, to those who want to see us divided and weak, I am sending an unequivocal message from here: You will not succeed in undermining our strength and our cohesion not through threats, not through violence, not through terrorism, and not through pointless moves in the international arena. Those who rise up against us to destroy us will always find us prepared and determined, with one hand armed, and the other hand extended for peace," Herzog added.

According to him, "Our security forces will continue to protect our citizens; the political and legal systems of the State of Israel, including our Supreme Court - will continue to be a political and legal protective wall for us on the international front; and most of all - the steadfast - eternal spirit of Israel will stand before you without hesitation and without compromise. Don't get the wrong idea - you haters of Israel: the internal disputes within us reflect the strength of our democracy and our internal resilience. Precisely because of them, especially because of them, you cannot defeat us."

Turning to the MKs, the President said: “The citizens of Israel today are proud of their country, which this year will celebrate 75 years of independence, and they believe in the righteousness of its cause; but at the same time, to tell you the truth, they are exhausted from the infighting and its fallout."

“Now, the responsibility lies first and foremost with you, the public’s elected representatives. Responsibility to try to wean us off this addiction to never-ending conflicts,” he said, adding that Israelis want the government to "simply work for them."

“They expect you, all of you, to work for them in the committees, in the plenum, and in your assorted public and parliamentary roles. They expect us, all of us, to wake up every morning and look out for them.

Addressing the incoming government of Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, he said: “On this festive day, it is only proper that we recall that the power of the legislature is part of a necessary and broader system of checks and balances. Let me underscore: not only is change possible; there are places where change is proper and desirable. But we must do so through listening, through open dialogue, through respectful discourse — and fairly.”